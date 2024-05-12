Barclays Trims Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Target Price to $25.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KVYO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:KVYO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 2,282,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,374. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $5,047,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,203,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

