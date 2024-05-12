Barrington Research Boosts Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target to $165.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,363,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

