Barrington Research Raises QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target to $22.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.38.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in QuinStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

