Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

HRB opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 188.77% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

