Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. 392,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $896.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.25. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

