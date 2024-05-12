BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.83.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after buying an additional 906,559 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 786,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

