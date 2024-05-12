Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.64% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 44,579 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 119.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 249,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,932 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $40.16 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

