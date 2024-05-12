Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

