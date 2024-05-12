Berger Financial Group Inc Has $894,000 Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.34% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter worth $280,000.

Shares of IAPR stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

