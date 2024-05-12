Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 199 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Fastenal by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 157,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

