Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 94 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 16.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 163,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $275.94 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.58 and a 200-day moving average of $276.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

