Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 99 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $147,633,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,180,000 after purchasing an additional 694,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,106,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,928,000 after purchasing an additional 435,925 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

