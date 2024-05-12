Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $610.87 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.61 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.13. The firm has a market cap of $263.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

