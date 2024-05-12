Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Maxim Group

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BYON. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $771.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Beyond’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

