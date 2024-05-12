BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.31 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001527 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,164.73 or 1.00026026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013245 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,091,603,506 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998514 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

