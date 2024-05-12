BitShares (BTS) One Day Volume Tops $108,986.60

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $9.69 million and $108,986.60 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000975 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000868 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,363,740 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.