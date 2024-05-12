BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Releases Earnings Results

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

BK Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.54 and a beta of 1.18. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 4.01% of BK Technologies worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

