Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.92. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

