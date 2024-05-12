BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CII stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

