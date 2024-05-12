BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $13.42.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

