BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.02

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $13.40. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 58,110 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
