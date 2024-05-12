BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.02

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $13.40. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 58,110 shares traded.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

