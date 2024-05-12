BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $796.67. The company had a trading volume of 607,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,799. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $794.94 and its 200-day moving average is $770.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,987 shares of company stock valued at $55,353,400 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

