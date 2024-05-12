BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BIGZ opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 486,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,925,877.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,990,643 shares in the company, valued at $395,354,489.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,324,514 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,678 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Dividend History for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.