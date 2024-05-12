BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BIGZ opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 486,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,925,877.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,990,643 shares in the company, valued at $395,354,489.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,324,514 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,678 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

