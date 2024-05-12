Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.78

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and traded as high as $20.78. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 91,947 shares changing hands.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,512,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 623,183 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,109,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 531,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 202,632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 527,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 428,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 242,073 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

