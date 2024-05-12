Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.78

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and traded as high as $20.78. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 91,947 shares changing hands.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
