BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MHD stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

