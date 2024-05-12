BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.