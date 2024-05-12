BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.