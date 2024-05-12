BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
