BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $12.13 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.