Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

BCX opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

