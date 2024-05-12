BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BHV stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.08.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

