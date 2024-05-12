Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCSA opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

