BMO Capital Markets Cuts Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $350.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $350.17.

CPAY stock opened at $283.44 on Thursday. Corpay has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

