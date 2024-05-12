BMO Capital Markets Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $154.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.71.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

EA opened at $127.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $210,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $686,432.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

