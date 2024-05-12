BMO Capital Markets Cuts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $7.50

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIXT. CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

NYSE TIXT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $681.58 million, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.73%. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 689,468 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $2,758,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

