BMO Capital Markets Raises CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target to $3.59

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $3.59 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTMX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.53.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

