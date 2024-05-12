BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 1,085,683 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 312.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085,683 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.83% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $127,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.22. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

