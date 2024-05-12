BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 2,430,983 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $205,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 106,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 90,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. 3,209,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

