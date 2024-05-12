BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 302,439 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,439 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.54% of Camden Property Trust worth $56,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 32.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CPT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 629,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

