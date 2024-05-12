BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 204,657 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 448,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,657 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $43,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,837 shares of company stock worth $8,470,647. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.18. 1,810,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

