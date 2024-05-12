BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $45.89 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.42% of Qorvo worth $45,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 8,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Qorvo stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,918. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,322 shares of company stock worth $837,050. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

