BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 764,528 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of Mplx worth $43,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

