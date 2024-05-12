BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.24% of Eversource Energy worth $52,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. 1,635,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

