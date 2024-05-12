BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $52,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,363,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.81.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.6 %

TDG traded down $8.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,310.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,225.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,090.45. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $768.05 and a 1 year high of $1,330.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and have sold 59,088 shares valued at $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

