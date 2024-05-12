BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

BOKF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. 64,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $94.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens increased their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.10.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

