boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.33) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 42.50 ($0.53).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 35.20 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.37. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 46.93 ($0.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.04 million, a PE ratio of -502.86 and a beta of 1.76.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

