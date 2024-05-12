Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 117,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

