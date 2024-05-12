Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brenmiller Energy Price Performance

BNRG opened at $2.18 on Friday. Brenmiller Energy has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

