Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Brenmiller Energy Price Performance
BNRG opened at $2.18 on Friday. Brenmiller Energy has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brenmiller Energy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.