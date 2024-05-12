Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.24 million, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.