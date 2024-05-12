Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Target Price at $415.45

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.45.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CACI International by 32.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CACI opened at $428.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $293.69 and a fifty-two week high of $432.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.40.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

