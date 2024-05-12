Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Target Price at $13.67

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MESO stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $840.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.45. Mesoblast has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

